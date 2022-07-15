Ripe grows turnover in 2021 with profits stable

Founded in 1997 it was the 14th year of consecutive growth for the business which has over 280,000 policyholders.

Pre-tax profit at the insurtech, which describes itself as a digital underwriting and insurance distribution platform, was stable at £4.35m in line with the £4.31m achieved in 2020. However profit after tax dropped year-on-year from £4.02m to £3.38m, according to a filing at Companies House.

The record high level of turnover came as the Manchester-headquartered business expanded