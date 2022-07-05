Brown & Brown completes GRP takeover

The US-giant, the sixth largest broker in the world, made the announcement today.

The deal to buy GRP from private equity house Searchlight Capital Partners was first revealed in March with a price-tag of £1.48bn.

It had been expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.

Founded in 1939, New York Stock Exchange listed Brown & Brown has a market cap of $16.75bn (£13.91bn) with a headcount of over 12,000 and more than 350 offices in the US and around the world.

Management

In March