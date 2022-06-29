Drop in insurance complaints at FOS

There were 33,127 new cases between April 2021 and March 2022 compared to 44,487 in the same period the year before.

Car or motorcycle insurance was the most complained about product with 9,310 complaints.

Across the insurance sector the most complained about issue was declined claims with 11,196 complaints.

Payment protection insurance cases dropped markedly from 42,040 in the prior period to 5,369.

Including this PPI figure in the insurance results the FOS detailed there were 38,496