Nexus Underwriting unveils financial lines division
Frontier will start by focusing on commercial D&O, commercial PI, commercial crime, financial institutions D&O, financial institutions PI, financial intuitions crime and pension trustee liability. The MGA committed to expanding into new and existing markets in the future.
According to the Nexus the new structure will meet the needs of both brokers and clients.
It is being delivered through fronted insurance arrangements being housed in the new division.
Nexus has teamed up with Accredited
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Gallagher sued for negligence and breach of contract over failure to cover flat block
- Greggs ups events in Zurich BI £150m court case claim
- FCA fines JLT Specialty £7.8m for financial crime control failings
- Clear buys ProAktive
- Acrisure plants flag in UK with Russell Scanlan buy
- Jensten expects to reach £500m GWP goal by the end of the year
- ProAktive buy part of national expansion, says Clear boss Lickens