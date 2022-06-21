Clear buys ProAktive
Doncaster-headquartered ProAktive, which also has an office in Sheffield, adds £27m in gross written premium and around 50 staff to Clear.
The buy, for an undisclosed sum, has followed on from Clear snapping up Centor Insurance & Risk Management last month.
The latest deal is the 34th purchase since Clear was established in 2001 and takes the group’s GWP to over £330m with over 600 staff across 15 locations.
ProAktive focuses primarily on corporate clients and delivers a range of services
