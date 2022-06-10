Howden buys TigerRisk
The buyer listed that the deal consolidated its position as a global insurance intermediary creating a $30bn (£23.9bn) gross written premium business with an enterprise value of over $13bn. It now employs 12,000 people across 45 countries.
The group detailed that Howden RE’s global distribution network and reinsurance expertise in international Specialty Treaty, Fac and the managing general agent sector will accelerate the growth potential of TigerRisk’s US focused reinsurance, capital markets
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Analysis: Sexism, seniority and insurance
- Profile: Adam Winslow - Winslow’s world
- FCA hit by second wave of strike action as Unite says regulator in deep crisis
- Analysis: Recruitment, the workplace environment and the generational shift
- JMG eyeing up more deals after flurry of Scottish buys
- Video Q&A: Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers managing director Gary Williamson
- Two-thirds of schemes brokers not satisfied with compliance support from insurers