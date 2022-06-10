Howden buys TigerRisk

The buyer listed that the deal consolidated its position as a global insurance intermediary creating a $30bn (£23.9bn) gross written premium business with an enterprise value of over $13bn. It now employs 12,000 people across 45 countries.

The group detailed that Howden RE’s global distribution network and reinsurance expertise in international Specialty Treaty, Fac and the managing general agent sector will accelerate the growth potential of TigerRisk’s US focused reinsurance, capital markets