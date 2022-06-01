Richard Lloyd steps up as interim chair at FCA
Randell stood down yesterday after four years in the post. The plans for his departure with Lloyd moving into the job were first announced in February and followed on from Randell revealing last October that he intended to exit this Spring.
Lloyd will act as chair until HM Treasury appoints a permanent successor. A recruitment process is underway.
He has been on the board of the FCA since April 2019 and has been senior independent director, chair of the board risk committee and chair of the
