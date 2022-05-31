Accredited deal sees QIC exit, Policy Expert confirms

The home and motor insurtech, part of QMetric Group, revealed the tie-up with A- rated R&Q subsidiary Accredited last week.

According to Policy Expert the move followed a competitive tender process designed to support its future growth plans.

Policy Expert wrote its first home insurance policy in 2011 and expanded into motor in 2019 and recently passed the milestone of one million policyholders.

In 2019 the firm bought Sure Thing rebranding the motor broker as Policy Expert the following year