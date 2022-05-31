Accredited deal sees QIC exit, Policy Expert confirms
The home and motor insurtech, part of QMetric Group, revealed the tie-up with A- rated R&Q subsidiary Accredited last week.
According to Policy Expert the move followed a competitive tender process designed to support its future growth plans.
Policy Expert wrote its first home insurance policy in 2011 and expanded into motor in 2019 and recently passed the milestone of one million policyholders.
In 2019 the firm bought Sure Thing rebranding the motor broker as Policy Expert the following year
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.