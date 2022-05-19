Hug Hub to launch broker extranet service

The online cloud-based application, Extranet Hub, will cut rekeying times and support placement strategies, the firm claimed.

According to the business, brokers use on average four extranets in addition to their software house for each SME risk seen.

As such the service is not a tech solution searching for a problem that does not exist, Hug Hub CEO Jonathan Davey told Insurance Age.

“The problem is simple: brokers continue to use insurer extranets outside of their core software house,” he