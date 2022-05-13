People Moves: 9 - 13 May 2022

Featuring: The Bletchley Group, QBE, MCE, MS Amlin and Aon

Insurance broker, Angela Irvine, joins The Bletchley Group

Independent insurance broker, The Bletchley Group has expanded its expert team, by adding deputy chair of the West Midlands Region for the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

Angela Irvine has joined the group under the role of sales director. Irvine has 30 years’ experience in the industry and will be responsible for developing Bletchley’s portfolio of regional and