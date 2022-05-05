Think targeting £30m GWP within three years

Bence joined the West Midlands-based broker last summer and it announced its first ever buy this April.

Snapping up Sovereign Insurance Services (Langley) took Think’s GWP to around £18m with the target at the time being £20m by the end of the year.

“We expect to be writing in excess of £30m GWP in the next three years, which will be achieved with organic growth, new distribution and another couple of acquisitions,” Bence updated.

“We are currently looking at two other brokers,” he confirmed