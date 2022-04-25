New Stubben Edge network appoints first AR
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, the AR network launched last month with Stubben Edge targeting 30 members in its first year. It is led by Gemma Jarrett who joined from Gallagher in December.
The network detailed that boutique outsource contact centre The Verity Centre works with household names in diverse fields including medical, energy, financial services, insurance, charity and entertainment, providing business process outsourcing services, developing omni-channel sales and service
