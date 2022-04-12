Howden buys SPF Private Clients
SPF was formed in 2011 after a management buyout and rebrand of Savills Private Finance, the financial arm of Savills.
Cabot Square Capital acquired a majority stake in the business in 2018.
The broker’s specialism include commercial real estate, high net worth and property title insurance as well as life assurance, wealth management consulting and residential and commercial mortgage broking.
SPF will join Howden’s UK and Ireland business with Mark Harris remaining as CEO.
Howden has made a
