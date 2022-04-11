Iprism posts increased profit in run-up year to MBO

The rise from £435,635 to £477,802 came as turnover also increased at the managing general agent which focuses on commercial SME business and household insurance for mid and high net worth individuals.

According to a filing at Companies House turnover came in at £8.18m a 2.4% uplift year-on-year from £7.99m in 2020.

CEO Ian Lloyd told Insurance Age the business had delivered a strong performance in both new business and renewal retention gross written premium.

“We’ve enjoyed a consistent