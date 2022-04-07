PIB snaps up international wholesale specialty broker Guest Krieger

PIB Group has bought independent Lloyd’s broker Guest Krieger for an undisclosed sum.

According to PIB the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will boost the group’s London Market capability and open-up new international avenues.

Guest Krieger has been trading for over 45 years and writes specialty business mainly emanating from Israel but also from more than 30 other countries.

Specialisms include Israeli financial lines, professional and general liability, tech and cyber