AM Best rates MGA Castel

Castel Underwriting Agencies, including Castel Underwriting Europe BV, has received a performance assessment from credit rating agency AM Best.

The MGA has been rated ‘excellent’ with an overall assessment of PA-2 with a stable outlook.

According to the provider, Castel is the only UK MGA to date and one of the first MGAs globally to receive an AM Best performance assessment in the initial launch of the service.

AM Best’s performance assessment reviews five components - underwriting