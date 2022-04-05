AM Best rates MGA Castel
Castel Underwriting Agencies, including Castel Underwriting Europe BV, has received a performance assessment from credit rating agency AM Best.
The MGA has been rated ‘excellent’ with an overall assessment of PA-2 with a stable outlook.
According to the provider, Castel is the only UK MGA to date and one of the first MGAs globally to receive an AM Best performance assessment in the initial launch of the service.
AM Best’s performance assessment reviews five components - underwriting
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- New RSA CEO Ken Norgrove promises to fix current “average” broker service
- Aviva takes Charlotte Jones from RSA as CFO
- Blog: Don’t be resigned to the Great Resignation
- AUB Group confirms Tyser deal talks
- Aviva and Allianz surveys flag inflation and climate impact issues for SMEs
- Analysis: The inflation challenge
- Think Insurance makes first broker buy