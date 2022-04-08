Editor's letter: Tackling the ‘ethnicity penalty’
Spring has arrived and with it another crushing indictment of the insurance industry.
Last month Citizens Advice published a wide-ranging report which found buyers of motor insurance face an ethnicity penalty.
The study, which surveyed 18,000 people, revealed – on average – people of colour paid £250 a year more for their motor cover than white people. Additionally, it learned people living in the areas where there is a high proportion of people of colour paid at least £280 more for their car
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.