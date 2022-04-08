Editor's letter: Tackling the ‘ethnicity penalty’

Spring has arrived and with it another crushing indictment of the insurance industry.

Last month Citizens Advice published a wide-ranging report which found buyers of motor insurance face an ethnicity penalty.

The study, which surveyed 18,000 people, revealed – on average – people of colour paid £250 a year more for their motor cover than white people. Additionally, it learned people living in the areas where there is a high proportion of people of colour paid at least £280 more for their car