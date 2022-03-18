Top 5: Most read on Insurance Hound in 2022

Insurance Hound has revealed its most read whitepapers, blogs, videos and reports in 2022.

The platform saw a blog from Arag on the shifting sands of employment regulation and the changes in employment year hit the top spot.

It is no surprise to see a deep dive from Autorek on the thorny issue of client money taking the number two position. The piece highlights what the industry can expect in 2022 and how insurance firms can satisfy regulatory obligations.

Motor

At three, a report on usage