People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022
Featuring: Marsh, Rokstone, Axa
Marsh McLennan appoints Katherine Brennan as General Counsel
Marsh McLennan has promoted Katherine Brennan to senior vice president and general counsel replacing Peter Beshar who is leaving to serve as general counsel of the US Department of the Air Force.
Brennan has held several legal and compliance leadership roles at the company, most recently as general counsel for Marsh. She was deputy corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for Marsh McLennan
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- HCF buys two brokers
- JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
- Aviva partners with Broker Network after a decade apart
- WTW follows Aon and Marsh McLennan and withdraws from Russia
- Insight: Creating the right pitch will benefit both insurer and broker
- Pro Global adds Aurora to MGA platform