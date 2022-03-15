People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022

Featuring: Marsh, Rokstone, Axa

Marsh McLennan appoints Katherine Brennan as General Counsel

Marsh McLennan has promoted Katherine Brennan to senior vice president and general counsel replacing Peter Beshar who is leaving to serve as general counsel of the US Department of the Air Force.

Brennan has held several legal and compliance leadership roles at the company, most recently as general counsel for Marsh. She was deputy corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for Marsh McLennan