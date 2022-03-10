A-Plan delivers rising turnover and profit after Howden takeover
A-Plan has posted a 16% rise in turnover to £77.2m with profit before tax up 18% to £22.8m, in shortened results for 2021.
The figures in a filing at Companies House were only for seven months of the year – from the start of March to the end of September – due to realigning the year-end reporting date to match Howden.
Howden completed the takeover of the firm on 31 March 2021 meaning the figures covered the immediate period post the buy.
Carl Shuker, group CEO at A-Plan told Insurance Age tha
