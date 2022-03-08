US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
US broker Brown & Brown has agreed to buy Global Risk Partners from private equity house Searchlight Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount.
The deal, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
Mike Bruce, who will continue as GRP group CEO, said there will be no changes to the current management structure, no job losses and that the portfolio of GRP brands will stay unchanged for the time being.
Florida-based Brown & Brown is ranked as the sixth
