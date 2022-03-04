Lloyd’s open for growth but demanding sustainable performance

The Lloyd’s market is moving through from remediation to sustainable performance, according to Patrick Tiernan, chief of markets.

The comments came in a press briefing on 3 March as the marketplace focused in on issues surrounding catastrophe business.

Tiernan, pictured, noted that last May the market had declared being positioned for growth, and it had then approved a 15% uplift in gross written premium in the 2022 plan.

The performance mantra was now moving the spotlight to more volatile