FCA cap on CMC fees comes into force

The Financial Conduct Authority’s rules on the maximum consumers can be charged by claims management companies came into force on 1 March.

According to the regulator, the restrictions will prevent CMCs from charging excessive fees to consumers owed compensation from financial services firms saving them £9.6m a year and thousands of pounds on some individual claims.

The maximum consumers can be charged will depend on how much redress they are due.

If the amount is below £1,500 consumers can