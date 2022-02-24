Travelers snaps up Trov’s technology assets
Trōv has revealed that its technology has been acquired by The Travelers Companies. The insurtech added that most members of its team have also joined the insurer.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Scott Walchek, founder and CEO of Trōv, says the transaction was a results of the company’s years of experience in insurance innovation and credits Trōv’s team and partners for introducing technologies that brought on changes to the insurance industry.
Walchek said, “Over the past
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]anceage.co.uk
More on Insight
Most read
- Broker Daniel Wilkinson found not guilty in sex assault case
- Aviva confirms London HQ office search
- Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion
- Profits up at Ageas UK but income and COR slip in 2021
- ABI pledges to double apprenticeships by 2025
- Ageas investing in digital to win with brokers, says Middle
- MGA Lares launches unoccupied property product