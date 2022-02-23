Profits up at Ageas UK but income and COR slip in 2021

Ageas UK has reported a 1.7% drop in GWP to £1.21bn last year from £1.23bn in 2020.

The provider’s combined operating ratio worsened year-on-year from 95.2% to 96.2% however the net result showed a substantial improvement.

Profit rose by 14.6% to £52.1m.

In July, CEO Ant Middle told Insurance Age that the business was restructuring to become a more “focused” organisation and targeting growth over four years to £1.5bn with a COR of 95%.

The firm updated that the first full-year results since