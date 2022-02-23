Profits up at Ageas UK but income and COR slip in 2021
Ageas UK has reported a 1.7% drop in GWP to £1.21bn last year from £1.23bn in 2020.
The provider’s combined operating ratio worsened year-on-year from 95.2% to 96.2% however the net result showed a substantial improvement.
Profit rose by 14.6% to £52.1m.
In July, CEO Ant Middle told Insurance Age that the business was restructuring to become a more “focused” organisation and targeting growth over four years to £1.5bn with a COR of 95%.
The firm updated that the first full-year results since
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Broker Daniel Wilkinson found not guilty in sex assault case
- GRP to buy majority stake in Hamilton Fraser
- M&A activity not 'sustainable', says IMAS founder Laughton-Scott
- Aviva confirms London HQ office search
- Allianz focused on growth in 2022, says Holmes
- Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion
- M&A deals hit £6bn in 2021