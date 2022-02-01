Gallagher buys Devitt

Gallagher has bought Devitt Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Devitt was founded in 1936 and specialises in motorcycle and motorhome insurance.

The business is based in Romford, Essex, with a further office in Ipswich and employs 130 staff.

Personal

Gallagher noted that Devitt also offers other personal lines products, such as car and home insurance, together with motor trade related commercial insurance.

In addition, Devitt brings affinity partnerships with organisations including