Have your say on the financial lines market

As part of our market wide Broker Satisfaction Survey Insurance Age is asking the broker community for their thoughts on financial lines insurance.

The providers will be graded from ‘excellent’ to ‘very poor’ across five key areas to highlight the best in class.

Brokers will also have the opportunity to provide comments on the best and worst financial lines insurers and MGAs they have worked with.

As an incentive to take part, the first 25 brokers to complete the survey will each receive an