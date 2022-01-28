Revenue and profits up in Gallagher's broker business in 2021

Gallagher has reported rising revenue in its brokerage division to $5.97bn (£4.46bn) for the full year 2021, compared to $5.17bn last year.

Profit for this segment also increased to $1.02bn (2020: $866.0m) while Ebitdac rose to $1.96bn in 2021, up from $1.60bn in 2020.

Meanwhile, revenue in Gallagher’s risk management segment increased to $967.6m (2020: $821.7m) and total revenue for the whole business was $8.08bn, compared to $6.85bn last year.

Acquisitions

