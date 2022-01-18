Aviva to boost underwriting team in move to invest in regional brokers

Aviva has announced a series of investments aiming to support the regional broker market.

Gareth Hemming, Aviva chief distribution officer, explained that the provider is initially planning to increase the size of its underwriting team in the regions by 10%.

He told Insurance Age that the move follows a “long history of working with and supporting regional brokers”, adding: “We’re going to make a series of investment in the regional broker market, whether that’s digital, mid-market or private