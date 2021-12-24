The top five stories of 2021

5. Prometheus Insurance falls into administration

Gibraltar-based insurer Prometheus, also known as Tradewise Insurance Company, went into run-off in 2020, and in January this year it was announced that the business could not meet claims in full.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) declared that the provider failed on 27 January 2021.

Prometheus sold liability, bicycle and a range of motor insurance products including motor trade, haulage, private and commercial vehicle (taxi