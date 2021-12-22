Blog: Risk of surge in liability claims as Omicron impact hits hospitality sector
While the leisure and hospitality sector has been given a chance to claw back lost trade from last Christmas, the new Omicron developments have brought the safety of staff and customers back to the top of the agenda.
The sector must now consider the types of claims they might face from employees and customers as the new variant looks set to worsen labour shortages at the busiest time of year.
In a recent survey conducted by the Leisure and Hospitality Sector team at Keoghs, delegates from the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Motor market more uncertain than ever, says Allianz's Ross
- Brokers hit out at "antiquated" attitude to cover for sex industry clients
- Mixed response to latest FCA AR review
- Review of the year: Ageas' CDO Adam Beckett
- Jensten sees turnover rise as it reveals deal spend for 2021
- MIB appoints Mike Crane as chairman
- Review of the year: Axa's Jon Walker