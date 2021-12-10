Sampo buys out Rand for Hastings
Hastings has been fully acquired by Scandinavian provider, Sampo.
This week (8 December), Sampo signed an agreement with Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) to acquire its ownership of Hastings.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sampo will pay £685m for RMI’s 30 percent minority interest in Hastings and the option held by RMI to acquire 10 percent of Hastings’ share capital from Sampo by May 2022.
Combined with the initial acquisition in November 2020, the agreement implies that Sampo
