Xenia buys Northampton-based broker

Xenia Broking Group has purchased Peter Hill Credit & Financial Risks, a specialist trade credit insurance and surety broker based in Northampton.

The business stated that Peter Hill has a particular focus on the construction sector, adding that the transaction was completed on 30 November 2021.

The deal is Xenia’s seventh in two and a half years, and the company noted that it reinforces its strategy of combining M&A and organic growth.

The Peter Hill team, which is led by Mark Davison and