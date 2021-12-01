Xenia buys Northampton-based broker
Xenia Broking Group has purchased Peter Hill Credit & Financial Risks, a specialist trade credit insurance and surety broker based in Northampton.
The business stated that Peter Hill has a particular focus on the construction sector, adding that the transaction was completed on 30 November 2021.
The deal is Xenia’s seventh in two and a half years, and the company noted that it reinforces its strategy of combining M&A and organic growth.
The Peter Hill team, which is led by Mark Davison and
