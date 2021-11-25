Zurich unveils flood resilience initiative
Zurich UK has launched a drive to help homeowners and businesses better protect their properties from repeat flooding.
The provider stated that it has transformed the way it handles flood claims to help property owners “build back better”, following a warning by the Environment Agency (EA) that the UK must “adapt or die” to climate change.
A spokesperson for Zurich told Insurance Age that the move applies both to direct and broker business.
Zurich further claims it is the first provider
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Axa UK appoints COO for commercial lines
- GRP’s Alan & Thomas buys Aquilla
- Aviva urges brokers to take "holistic approach" to risks
- Blog: The sharp rise in menopause related employment claims
- Gallagher/Willis Re deal gets green light from competition watchdog
- Protesters target Convex over coal
- People Moves: 22-26 November 2021