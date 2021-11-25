Video Q&A: Hiscox's Andrew Cheney on underinsurance in HNW

Andrew Cheney talks to Insurance Age about the dangers of underinsurance in the HNW property arena and what brokers can do to help.

In this video, Andrew Cheney, chief risk and valuation advisor at Hiscox, discusses how inflationary pressures including the cost of wages, scarcity of goods, and rising gas and electricity prices are impacting the high net worth insurance market.

Cheney also talks about the risks clients face if they are underinsured and what brokers and insurers can do to support them.