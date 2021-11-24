Protesters target Convex over coal
Convex Insurance has been targeted by environmental organisation Market Forces, in an attempt to put pressure on the provider to rule out underwriting the Adani Carmichael coal project.
Market Forces staged a protest at the London Market Conference, stating that Convex has not ruled out the project despite over 40 other major insurers having done so.
According to the activist group, the Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia is one of the most environmentally and socially destructive projects
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Video Q&A: Zego B2B commercial director Ines Feracci
- FSCS confirms MCE Insurance Company has failed
- Axa UK appoints COO for commercial lines
- Gallagher/Willis Re deal gets green light from competition watchdog
- Blog: The sharp rise in menopause related employment claims
- GRP’s Alan & Thomas buys Aquilla
- People Moves: 22-26 November 2021