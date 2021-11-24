Protesters target Convex over coal

Convex Insurance has been targeted by environmental organisation Market Forces, in an attempt to put pressure on the provider to rule out underwriting the Adani Carmichael coal project.

Market Forces staged a protest at the London Market Conference, stating that Convex has not ruled out the project despite over 40 other major insurers having done so.

According to the activist group, the Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia is one of the most environmentally and socially destructive projects