Nick Hobbs: “Rebalance, transform, outperform”

During the summer Allianz restructured its UK business to separate its commercial and personal lines operations.

The insurer described the changes as the next step in its integration of the LV General Insurance and L&G General Insurance businesses, with the aim to “simplify and streamline” its operations. As a result of the restructure, LV boss Steve Treloar became CEO, Allianz Personal and Simon McGinn was appointed CEO, Allianz Commercial.

The move resulted in other staffing changes and also