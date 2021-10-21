Occam buys Beech Underwriting
Occam Underwriting, the specialist lines focused MGA, announced it is acquiring Beech Underwriting Agencies, subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval.
Beech Underwriting is an approved Lloyd’s cover-holder led by Geoff Stillwell, which has specialised in the placement of terrorism and other specialist related insurance for more than 20 years.
The deal is for an undisclosed sum.
Expansion
Occam chief executive officer, Mark Fisher, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Beech
