People moves: 18-22 October 2021

Featuring: Rokstone, Brunel Professions, Tokio Marine Kiln

Rokstone expands D&F property team

Specialty (re)insurance MGA Rokstone has announced the appointment of Jack Pickard to senior property underwriter.

Pickard joins from Geo Specialty, where he was property underwriter for five years. Prior to that, he spent six years with The Channel Syndicate, where he worked as international property underwriter.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I am hugely excited about joining the Rokstone