Insurance Age

Beazley sets up ESG specialist syndicate

carbon-offsetting-tree
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist insurer Beazley has received in principle approval from Lloyd’s to establish Syndicate 4321 from 1 January 2022.

Once fully approved, the syndicate will focus exclusively on offering additional capacity to businesses that perform well against ESG metrics and will be led by Will Roscoe, Head of the Market Facilities Division.

Syndicate 4321, which has been established under the Lloyd’s Syndicate In A Box (SIAB) framework, will operate a consortium arrangement led by Syndicates 623

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Gallagher faces legal action over response to ransomware attack
  2. Seventeen Group expects further growth in 2022
  3. Obituary: Iain Winfield
  4. iRevolution buys BG Insurance
  5. Blanc aims to double Aston Lark business for Howden
  6. Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3
  7. Randell stands down as FCA chair

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: