Beazley sets up ESG specialist syndicate
Specialist insurer Beazley has received in principle approval from Lloyd’s to establish Syndicate 4321 from 1 January 2022.
Once fully approved, the syndicate will focus exclusively on offering additional capacity to businesses that perform well against ESG metrics and will be led by Will Roscoe, Head of the Market Facilities Division.
Syndicate 4321, which has been established under the Lloyd’s Syndicate In A Box (SIAB) framework, will operate a consortium arrangement led by Syndicates 623
