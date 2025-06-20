Arkel rolls out landlords product on Acturis

Managing general agent Arkel has added its landlords let property insurance ‘Premier Let’ to Acturis meaning it now has products on every software house.

The MGA, part of the Atec Group, was one of the providers hit by Applied System’s decision last week to withdraw Epic from the UK market.

It has worked with Applied for a number of years, including rolling out Premier Let in 2023.

After the plans for the exit were revealed group head of distribution at Atec, Anthony Sherlock, told Insurance Age while the news had been “very disappointing”, volumes on Applied were “small compared to our other distribution channels”, and the business had contacted