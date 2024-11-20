Meet the MGA: Kayzen Specialty

Kayzen Specialty founder and CEO Charles Boorman explains to Jonathan Swift his plans for the MGA to be a go-to market for financial lines through continuous improvement across its three pillars of broker-centric, underwriter-fronted and tech-focused.

Charles, what was the thinking behind the formation of Kayzen and your decision to go it alone after some 30 years of corporate life at insurers and brokers?

There was no single moment, but the idea had been gestating over a period of years. At previous corporates, I had been a capacity provider to managing general agents, and at one of them, I inherited a huge number of MGAs, which I became responsible for. That started my journey of being relatively fascinated by them.

On the flip side of that