Insurance Age

Stand-alone specialist energy MGA Navata launched

Rising renewables: navigating the increasingly challenging US power markets
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Thomas Miller has announced the launch of its standalone MGA business, Navata.

Originating from Thomas Miller Specialty Offshore, a business established by Thomas Miller in 2016, Navata aims to underwrite a wide range of renewable energy, power, onshore and offshore oil & gas risks, as well as providing marine insurance products on behalf of S&P A+ and AA- rated capacity.

Navata has 31 employees, including 13 underwriters and is led by CEO Bernt Hellman, who helped establish the TMS Offshore business. He stepped down as chief underwriting Officer for Thomas Miller Specialty

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Meet the MGA: Criterion

Looking to challenge the status quo when it comes to insuring waste and recycling businesses, underwriting director Stuart Kinsella explains why having no referral parameters and deep expertise in the sector means Criterion is well positioned to make its mark - and expand into other markets.

FCA warns principals against ‘tick-box’ approach to ARs

A review by the Financial Conduct Authority of its rules on appointed representatives has found some firms taking a tick-box approach to compliance, relying on basic information like website checks, or using self-declarations from their ARs to demonstrate effective oversight.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: