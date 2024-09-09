Stand-alone specialist energy MGA Navata launched
Thomas Miller has announced the launch of its standalone MGA business, Navata.
Originating from Thomas Miller Specialty Offshore, a business established by Thomas Miller in 2016, Navata aims to underwrite a wide range of renewable energy, power, onshore and offshore oil & gas risks, as well as providing marine insurance products on behalf of S&P A+ and AA- rated capacity.
Navata has 31 employees, including 13 underwriters and is led by CEO Bernt Hellman, who helped establish the TMS Offshore business. He stepped down as chief underwriting Officer for Thomas Miller Specialty
