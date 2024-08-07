CUO hails deals as proof of improved broker sentiment towards Hiscox

Hiscox’s “momentum” with UK brokers has been further underlined by six new distributions deals signed in the first half of 2024.

That was the view of group chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle speaking to Insurance Age today following the release of its results for the first half of 2024.

Hiscox UK’s written premium grew 4.3%, on a constant currency basis, to $427.4m (£336.5m) with the underlying growth [excluding the impact of some non-recurring income in June 2023] at 6.4% in constant currency, its highest since 2018.

Last year, Hiscox UK CEO Jon Dye had outlined how the insurer expected to see its UK topline growth