Insurance Age

Hiscox shares soar 150 pence following takeover links

Hiscox
Photo: Malcolmxl5/Wikimedia/bit.ly/3l0zfPo
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hiscox shares closed the day [Monday 8th July] up 13.43% (150 pence) at 1,267 pence, giving it a market cap of around £4.3bn after the insurer was linked with a takeover.

Italian insurance giant Generali and Japanese insurer Sompo were named as potential bidders by trade title Insurance Insider.

Generali has previously been linked with Aviva, with the insurer being named by Bloomberg as one of six UK targets it is looking at for a “friendly takeover”.

RelatedHiscox reveals UK growth in 2023 as group profits soar to record Ex-Hiscox UK boss Thaker joins rival insurer in bid to woo regional brokers 

The insurer closed its regional offices in the UK in 1999, but today

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

Ardonagh Advisory notches up fifth buy of 2024

Ardonagh Advisory has acquired Rollinson Smith Insurance Brokers, a community broker servicing the Shropshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands and North Wales regions with a reach in London and other areas of the country.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: