Hiscox shares soar 150 pence following takeover links

Hiscox shares closed the day [Monday 8th July] up 13.43% (150 pence) at 1,267 pence, giving it a market cap of around £4.3bn after the insurer was linked with a takeover.

Italian insurance giant Generali and Japanese insurer Sompo were named as potential bidders by trade title Insurance Insider.

Generali has previously been linked with Aviva, with the insurer being named by Bloomberg as one of six UK targets it is looking at for a “friendly takeover”.

