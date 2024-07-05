My Insurance Downtime: Woodgate & Clark’s James Fairbairn

James Fairbairn, director of specialist services at Woodgate & Clark loss adjusters, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance, including collecting watches and a love for cricket, 90s indie and ‘finger lickin’ good’ chicken.

Screen time

Mainly TV and this varies considerably from true crime documentaries to irreverent comedies.

Fortunately, my wife and I have similar tastes and we are currently watching Yellowstone, a brooding drama about cowboys in America, and intersperse this with classic American comedies such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Parks and Recreation and Welcome to Wrexham (which is somewhere in the middle).

I’m also a big fan of computer games, so recent