Aviva launches enhanced CCI offering, creating dedicated team

Aviva has made enhancements to its digital commercial combined insurance (CCI) proposition, in response to broker feedback that it can be challenging to place more complex risks online.

The insurer has established a dedicated commercial combined underwriting team comprising 16 underwriters. Trading out of Perth, the team will work closely with brokers, building closer trading relationships, Aviva explained.

It said the offering reflected its “commitment to continuous improvement and exceptional service delivery to brokers”.

The provider is encouraging brokers to contact their underwriters during the pre-quote stage to discuss trade selection and any other questions they might