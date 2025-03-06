In Depth: How can brokers access capacity for specialist and non-standard risks?

Brokers continue to face challenges placing non-standard specialist risks that sit outside the core appetite of many mainstream insurers. Edward Murray explores how MGAs might be able to help these intermediaries grow their books by giving them capacity they might not be able to access themselves on the open market.

Brokers continue to face challenges placing non-standard specialist risks that sit outside the core appetite of many mainstream insurers. Edward Murray explores how MGAs might be able to help these intermediaries grow their books by giving them capacity they might not be able to access themselves on the open market.

Non-standard specialist risks give brokers the opportunity to add value to clients and secure the cover they need despite the fact that many mainstream composite markets will not