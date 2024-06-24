Insurance Age

RSA expects new business “clunkiness” to ease from July as it continues NIG integration

Steve Scott RSA
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

RSA expects any “clunkiness” in how it handles brokers seeking quotes from both itself and merger partner NIG for the same business to improve materially from next month.

Speaking on the latest webinar linked with the takeover of NIG by RSA, its distribution development director Laura Fox told watching brokers to continue as they have always done and use one or both if they think the client meets both insurer’s underwriting appetite.

She added for non-e-trade it would then determine how best to respond internally.

“[Any] clunkiness in that process will improve materially from mid-July onwards and that is when we will have achieved the necessary levels of system

