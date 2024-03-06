Meet the MGA: Generis

A focus on expertise, human touch and a future-proofed portfolio have been key to the first five years of success at Generis. Managing director Andy Francis explains the importance of a hard-won reputation and making sure staff come to work with smiles on their faces.

What was the thinking behind the formation of Generis, and Andy, why did you leave Chubb after so many years to set up an MGA in 2019?

I did 24 years with Chubb and the first 22 prior to Ace taking over where it was simply amazing; I loved everything about it.

I had several different jobs in several locations. For the last 10 years, I was the head of property and casualty for UK and Ireland, and commuted from Solihull down to London five days a week.

Then Ace came along and as happens with M&A